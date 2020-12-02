2020 County Census Response was Low
Russ Baldwin | Dec 02, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County Land Use Administrator, Michelle Hiigel, told the Prowers County Commissioners recently, the 2020 census numbers below those of 2010. “Not the actual population count,” she explained, adding that won’t be available until sometime next year. “We just saw a drop in the number of responses comparing 2020 to 2010.”
Prowers County had a 56% rate of participation for the 2020 census compared to 57.8% in 2010. Those using the internet to supply census information was 34.3% throughout the county in general.
Here’s the breakdown for the county communities:
|
Town
|2010 %
|2020 %
|Internet %
|Granada
|55.5
|44.3
|
19.5
|
Hartman
|54.5
|39.1
|21.7
|Holly
|56.6
|42.1
|
21
|
Lamar
|61.8
|59.9
|41.1
|Wiley
|60.9
|54.7
|
24
Hiigel told the commissioners that this was a general statewide comparison for the two census decades. “It may have been attributable to the current pandemic, but there’s no measurable way to be certain of that decline from ten years ago,” she said.
The census numbers are a part of the equation that determines the amount of federal or state aid that a community will receive based on its population numbers over a ten year span.
In other matters, Hiigel said the Planning Commission held two public hearings during their November 23rd monthly meeting and both requests for a special use permit were granted at the conclusion. One was for Antelope Creed Wind, LLC to install seven meteorological towers on property south of Lamar on land zoned A-2 Non-Irrigated. The other was for a request from Josh and Jana Weimer to operate a custom meat processing plant on property owned by the couple.
The next regular Planning Commission meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 8am.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Lamar • County • Economy • Environment • Featured • Utilities
