Voters: Track Your Ballot

Track the status of your individual mail ballot and receive notifications by phone, email or text for the 2020 General Election. Colorado Secretary of State now has a ballot tracking and messaging system for all 64 counties to offer to their citizens.
You can sign yourself up at https://colorado.ballottrax.net at any time. If you have any questions please call 719-336-8011.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
301 S. Main St., Ste.
210Lamar, CO 81052
(719) 336-8011
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
