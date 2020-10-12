Mask Wearing to Continue into November Following Executive Order Extension
Colorado Governor, Jared Polis amended his original executive order regarding the wearing of protective mask coverings to an extra month. The extension will run from October 11th to November 11th. The order read, in part, “We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to
reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%. Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly. A recent study from Goldman Sachs concluded that a federal mask mandate could save the U.S. economy from taking a 5% hit to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). At this time, thirty-nine Colorado counties and municipalities already have mandatory mask orders in place.”
Polis noted the number of pandemic patients has been increasing throughout the state and hospitalizations have been increasing with more than 40% of the patients outside the Front Range areas. CDPHE figures now has 268 persons hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, the highest total since mid-July.
