Colorado Crop Progress and Condition, Week Ending Oct 25th
Russ Baldwin | Oct 28, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
A storm system brought snow and cold temperatures to several areas of the state on Sunday, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Harvest made good progress prior to the storm and several crops neared harvest completion or were ahead of the average. Received precipitation improved soil moisture supplies but more is needed to recuperate from continued drought conditions.
In northeastern and east central counties, harvest continued until the weekend snowstorm. Reports noted harvest was quick in areas with poorer stands or crop failure. Received moisture varied by locality.
According to county reports, winter wheat emergence remained uneven in areas due to high winds and persistent dry conditions. Crop producers expressed concern regarding extreme drought conditions and were actively considering adjustment of planting intentions for fall crops and next spring’s crops. In most areas, rangeland condition and feed availability for livestock producers remained primary concerns.
In the San Luis Valley, several inches of snow were received over the weekend and all growing season activities were complete. County reports noted more moisture is needed but rangeland and livestock were in mostly good condition.
Harvest in southeastern counties continued to advance quickly around precipitation events. Conditions during the week were dry and windy. A county report noted extreme temperature swings caused illness issues for cattle.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 13 percent very short, 27 percent short, 56 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 87 percent average and 13 percent light. Cattle death loss was 96 percent average and 4 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: