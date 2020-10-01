Applications Sought for Redistricting Commission
Russ Baldwin | Oct 01, 2020 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Commissioners are encouraging interested citizens to apply for the newly formed Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions. Colorado is among 14 states that have Redistricting Commissions to assist in the development of boundary maps for congressional and state legislative districts.
In 2018, more than 70% of voters approved the formation of these independent panels to approve boundary maps. Previously the state legislature drew the political boundaries for Colorado’s members of Congress. One outcome of the 2020 Census is the need to review existing district boundaries resulting from the fluctuation of population numbers since the previous Census in 2010. This is the first recruitment for these Redistricting Commissions and the members will review the district boundaries along with updated census population numbers.
For additional information and to apply visit the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions. Applications are due November 10, 2020.
Sheryl Reifschneider
Prowers County Admin Office
AP Director/ County Website
(719)336-8025
