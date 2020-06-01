Virus Variance Approved for Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2020 | Comments 0
A variance request allowing the easing of some social distancing restrictions in Prowers County was approved by Governor Polis and went into effect this past Friday, May 31st. The request was issued by the Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department. The variance was based in part, on several factors, the low numbers of COVID-19 in the county and the lower percentages of residents in this part of the state.
The variance applied to local churches, libraries, movie theaters, bowling alleys and golf courses and some recreational past times, however it did not permit team sports activities such as baseball or softball at this point.
For indoor confined spaces such as churches, the six foot social distancing rule is still in effect when the population limit is half of the posted regularly occupancy code which ensures a minimum of 28 square feet per person. For churches, the recommended size of the congregation is 50 or fewer, seated six feet apart.
Golf courses, trails, parks and tennis courts that enable social distancing may remain open. Exercise classes are permitted to no more than 20 participants and face coverings are encouraged. Only one person per golf cart unless users are from the same household.
No more than ten persons can be inside a library at one time and space reading for study areas must have six feet of separation among patrons. A record of patrons should be kept to as to assist with contract tracing should a person contract the virus.
Movie theaters may reopen but reservations are encouraged and six feet separation should be employed in a waiting line or at a concession stand. There should be a maximum of 20 customers in an auditorium with family groups separated by three seats on either side and only seating every other row.
Bowling is permitted by reservation only and a maximum of 20 bowlers may be present at any one time with one lane of separation among groups.
In all cases, proper sanitation procedures must be employed, both for employees and those areas in a business where customers and clients come into contact with equipment or surfaces. The variance remains in effect as long as the current state orders are effective.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: