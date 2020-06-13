CROP PRODUCTION – JUNE 2020
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS
Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of June 1, 2020, is forecast at 62.70 million bushels, according to the June 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is up 3 percent from the May 1 forecast but 36 percent below the 98 million bushel crop produced last year.
Estimated acreage for harvest, at 1.65 million acres, is unchanged from May 1 and 350,000 acres less than the 2.00 million acres harvested in 2019. If realized, this will be the lowest winter wheat harvested acreage since 2013 when 1.63 million acres were harvested.
As of June 1, the average yield is forecast at 38.0 bushels per acre, 1.0 bushel per acre above the May 1 forecast but 11.0 bushels per acre below last year’s final yield.
As of May 31, Colorado’s winter wheat crop condition was rated 20 percent very poor, 21 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 29 percent good, and 2 percent excellent, compared with 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 16 percent fair, 60 percent good, and 20 percent excellent last year.
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.27 billion bushels, up 1 percent from the May 1 forecast but down 3 percent from 2019. As of June 1, the United States yield is forecast at 52.1 bushels per acre, up 0.4 bushel from last month but down 1.5 bushels from last year’s average yield of 53.6 bushels per acre.
Hard Red Winter production, at 743 million bushels, is up 1 percent from last month. Soft Red Winter, at 297 million bushels, is down slightly from the May forecast. White Winter, at 225 million bushels, is up 1 percent from last month.
Of the White Winter production, 16.6 million bushels are Hard White and 209 million bushels are Soft White.
Production of Durum wheat in Arizona and California is forecast at a collective 7.17 million bushels, up 12 percent from last month and up 26 percent from last year.
For a full copy of the Crop Production report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
