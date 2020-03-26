Prowers County Clerk’s Office Reducing Staff per Stay-at-Home
MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE PROWERS COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
As a result of the Governor’s STAY-AT-HOME orders, effective 8:30 A.M., Friday, March 27, 2020 Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be operating at 50% staff until April 17, 2020. There will be NO FACE-TO-FACE operations for conducting Prowers County Clerk’s business.
The Department of Revenue has issued a policy that allows you not to be charged any late fees if you don’t get your license plate stickers renewed in time. Law enforcement is aware of this policy.
- No public record searches will be permissible during this time.
- All motor vehicle renewal payments and property tax payments are to be dropped in the ballot drop box or sent via postal service to us. We will be checking the drop box several times per day and processing everything collected. We do ask that any paperwork left in the drop box to please include a contact name and telephone number in case we need to call with any questions.
- Real Estate Recording documents and Motor Vehicle lien paperwork can also be dropped in the drop box for processing through April 17, 2020.
- Staff will continue receiving electronic recording documents daily.
- Temporary Permits – please call our office for instructions.
- Election changes can be done online at govotecolorado.com or by calling our office with any questions.
- Although we are closed to the public we will be answering our phone lines and doing our best to respond in a timely manner. Clerk’s will still be working our normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Give us a call with any questions you may have.
Sorry for any inconvenience and we appreciate your patience. Please be safe
Thank you,
Jana Coen & Staff
jcoen@prowerscounty.net
Prowers County Clerk & Recorder 719-336-8011
Prowers County Commissioners 719-336-8025
Prowers County Assessors 719-336-8000
Prowers County Treasurer 719-336-8081
Prowers Area Transit 719-336-8034
Prowers County DHS 719-336-7486
Prowers County Public Health & Env 719-336-8721
www.prowerscounty.net
