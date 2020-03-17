Prowers County Annex Closing to Public for Non-Essential Services
Russ Baldwin | Mar 17, 2020 | Comments 0
NEWS RELEASE
March 17, 2020 – Due to growing concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, the Prowers County Annex
will be closed to the public until April 17th for all non-essential services. The Prowers County
Department of Human Services reminds county residents that applying for public assistance programs
does not require a visit to the Prowers County Annex.
Prowers County Department of Human Services wants to advise all county citizens that there are
resources already in place to keep the community healthy and safe amid the news of COVID-19 cases in
Colorado. Everyone has a role to play to prevent the spread of the disease and protect yourself and
others.
The Colorado Program Eligibility and Application Kit (PEAK) at https://coloradopeak.secure.force.com/
has everything you need to:
Learn about public assistance programs
Complete an application
Manage benefits
PEAK is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via internet access on a smartphone, tablet, or
computer. PEAK is safe and secure, which means your personal information is protected. You may also
Google “Colorado PEAK” to reach this site.
The MyCoBenefits app is available through the Apple and Android app stores. The app can make it easier
to report changes, upload important documents using the mobile device camera, check EBT balances
and review transactions and expenses.
Programs include
Food Assistance (SNAP)
Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP)
Aid to Needy Disabled (AND)
Colorado Works (CO Works also known as Temporary Assistance to Needy Families or TANF)
Health First Colorado (Colorado Medicaid)
Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+) and many more
There is a smartphone app called PEAKHealth, for current Medicaid and CHP+ members who have a
Colorado.gov/PEAK account.
The first time you use PEAK, you will need to enter a valid email address to create a PEAK account. This
will allow you to save your application and finish it later, track your application status and use other
online tools. Older residents who may be at higher risk for COVID-19 may be particularly interested in
applying and managing benefits online.
Click Am I Eligible to see if you might qualify for programs.
The Apply for Benefits button allows you to complete one online application for multiple
benefit programs.
Use Manager My Account to view benefit information, report changes, pay premiums, and read
letters we send you.
It is very important to stay home if you are not feeling well or are sick, but there is a lot that can be
accomplished from the comfort of your home to apply and manage public assistance benefits. Contact
the Prowers County Department of Human Services at 336-7486 for more information.
