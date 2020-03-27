NOTICE-The Courts Are Closed

Prowers County Courthouse

Regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and 15th

Judicial District – Prowers County & District Courts

 

Only the following essential services will be provided:

  • Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings;
  • Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders (TERPO) & hearings on ERPO orders;
  • In-custody Advisement hearings.
  • Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant;
  • Bond hearings & plea agreements for incarcerated individuals;
  • Detention hearings for juvenile delinquency cases;
  • Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings;
  • Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator;
  • Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention; and
  • Emergency mental health proceedings.

Please call 719-336-7424 for an appointment if you have one of the above needs.

For Probation questions please call 719-336-2765.

