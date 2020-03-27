NOTICE-The Courts Are Closed
Regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and 15th
Judicial District – Prowers County & District Courts
Only the following essential services will be provided:
- Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings;
- Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders (TERPO) & hearings on ERPO orders;
- In-custody Advisement hearings.
- Revocation hearings on complaints to revoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant;
- Bond hearings & plea agreements for incarcerated individuals;
- Detention hearings for juvenile delinquency cases;
- Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings;
- Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator;
- Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention; and
- Emergency mental health proceedings.
Please call 719-336-7424 for an appointment if you have one of the above needs.
For Probation questions please call 719-336-2765.
