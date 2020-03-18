NOTICE- Regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and 15th Judicial District: Baca-Cheyenne-Kiowa-Prowers County
Except for matters concerning public safety as listed below, all appearances
set on
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – Friday, May 1, 2020 are VACATED & CONTINUED
These matters will be rescheduled, either by written notice or by telephone.
Only the follow essential services will be provided:
Petitions for temporary civil protection orders and permanent protection order hearings;
Petitions for temporary emergency risk protection orders (TERPO) & hearings on ERPO orders;
In-custody Advisement hearings
Revocation hearings on complaints tor evoke probation involving an incarcerated defendant;
Bond hearings & plea agreements for incarcerated individuals;
Detention hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings;
Shelter hearings in dependency and neglect cases or other juvenile proceedings;
Petitions for appointment of an emergency guardian and/or special conservator;
Hearings on motions to restrict parenting time and parental abduction prevention; and
Emergency mental health proceedings.
If you are intending to observe these proceedings be advised that the Judge may close the proceeding to the public.
If you are wanting to make a payment please go to www.courts.staste.co.us and
Click on – Online Court Payments
Please call if you have any questions:
Prowers – 719-336-7424; Baca – 719-523-4555;
Cheyenne – 719-767-5649; Kiowa – 719-438-5558
