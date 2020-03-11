Letter to the Editor: from Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel
Hello Prowers County Residents:
The Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel has embarked on a county-wide branding project and is working toward honing a message that best reflects our corner of southeastern Colorado and the people who call it home.
In order to craft a creative and fully representative message, the Lodging Tax Panel invites you to participate in the following survey.
www.surveymonkey.com/r/
It’s short, it’s easy, and it would means a lot to us to have solid community input. Complete the survey and you’ll be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card for your thoughts.
Thanks in advance,
The Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel
