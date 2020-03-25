Governor Polis Issues Stay at Home Order (Press Release from PCPHE)
Colorado Governor Polis issue STAY AT HOME orders effective 0600 hours for Thursday, March 26, 2020. The official order will be released at midnight tonight (Wednesday) and guidance will be available in the morning.
Prowers County Public Health and Environment will issue another release Thursday morning with complete guidance.
Please stay Calm. This is not a “lockdown” nor “shelter-in-place” order. People will be able to go to the grocery store, get take out orders or delivery, walk their dogs and seek medical care.
We will get through this together. Please contact 719-336-8721, Prowers County Health with any questions. Phones will be open at 8am on March 26th.
Prowers County Health and Environment
