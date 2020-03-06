CSP Investigates Single Car Crash in Bent County
Russ Baldwin | Mar 06, 2020 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious bodily injury, single-car crash that occurred in Bent County, on the west edge of Las Animas, Wednesday morning at 8:22am on March 4, 2020.
A white 2001 Pontiac Grand AM, driven by 65-year old Linda Hines of Las Animas, was traveling west bound on Highway 50, just past milepost 398. The Pontiac drove off the right side of Highway 50 and struck a barbed wire fence. The Pontiac continued west crossing over Ambassador Thompson Blvd and into a field. The Pontiac crossed through the intersection of McBride Avenue and 8th Street before going into a vacant lot and colliding with an embankment. The Pontiac came to an uncontrolled stop on its wheels.
Hines was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
