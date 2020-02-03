People’s Credit Union Announces Scholarship Applications
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2020 | Comments 0
Peoples Credit Union will award four (4) each scholarships in the amount of $3,000 to each to our area’s high school seniors that plan to continue their education by attending a college, university or technical school this summer or fall.
All of the schools have received the application, as well as a letter to seniors detailing the qualifying application process and timeline. Please contact your school office to obtain the application packet, or stop by a Peoples Credit Union facility to get the packet.
Also, PCU will email the application directly to seniors when you contact us and supply your email address! The deadline to have your application and all required information back to PCU is March 31st, 2020. Please contact Peoples Credit Union should you have any questions. Good luck to all Seniors – Class of 2020!!!
Filed Under: College • Education • Featured • Media Release • School • Youth
About the Author: