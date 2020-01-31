U.S. Census Bureau Recruiting for Colorado Jobs
Russ Baldwin | Jan 31, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County, CO – The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, to assist with the nationwide 2020 Census count.
Applying now to work as a census taker is a great way to make extra money and line up spring and summer employment ahead of time. Census taker positions offer flexible hours, paid training, weekly compensation, and reimbursement for expenses such as mileage for employees doing fieldwork. Payrates recently increased and vary by position and location, with Colorado rates starting at $16.00 per hour.
People of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, including college students and retirees looking to earn extra money, or those looking for a second job. The selection process is underway, with paid training occurring in March and April. Apply now for this once-a-decade opportunity to make Colorado count. Visit www.2020census.gov/jobs for more job information.
About the 2020 Census
- The census is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country.
- The census counts every person living in the U.S. once, only once, and in the right place.
- For the first time ever, it will have an online option, making filling out the form easy, safe and secure.
- Census data determine how more than$675 billion annually are spent nationwide to support vital programs, roads, schools, hospitals, and more.
- The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years and covers everyone living in the U.S.
- The first census was in 1790.
- State officials use census results to redraw the boundaries of their congressional and state legislative districts adapting to population shifts.
- Census results are used to reapportion the U.S. House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets.
- The 2020 Census is a count of where everyone lives as of April 1, 2020, officially designated as Census Day. By this date, most homes will receive an invitation to participate online, by phone, or by mail. For households that do not self-respond, the national door-to-door enumeration begins in May and ends in July.
For more information on the 2020 Census, please visit www.2020census.gov/.
