CSP Investigating Three Vehicle Crash in Bent County
Russ Baldwin | Jan 03, 2020 | Comments 0
On Thursday, January 2, 2020 at approximately 22:00 hours (10pm), a green Honda Element, driven by 47 year old Seanon Stracener of Lamar, Colorado, was westbound on Colorado 50 near milepost 423, which is located approximately eight miles east of the town of Hasty. The Honda Element crossed the roadway and collided with an eastbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by 24 year old Emmitt Hassui of Las Animas, Colorado.
The Honda Element continued westbound before crossing the roadway again and colliding head on with an eastbound 2007 red Peterbilt tractor, driven by 66 year old, Howard Pennington of Oskaloosa, KS. The tractor rolled and came to rest of the south of the roadway. The other vehicles came to rest south on their wheels, south of the eastbound lane.
Stracener sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Prowers Medical Center where she was later flown to Memorial Center Hospital. The other drivers sustained no injuries.
All occupants in the crash were restrained at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are being considered as a contributing factor to this crash.
