Busy Time Ahead for County Fairgrounds
Russ Baldwin | Jan 23, 2020 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Commissioners heard from representatives of seven groups who were securing their dates ahead of schedule for the facilities at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. All seven were granted their dates as well as their requests for a waiver of fees.
Don McBee said the Colorado Ag Commissioner, Kate Greenburg, is the scheduled speaker at the annual meeting of the Prowers Conservation District on Tuesday, February 18th. Greenburg’s lasts visit to Lamar was a meet-and-greet at Lamar Community College. The dinner, catered by Lucky’s, will start at 6pm.
The Vaqueros Saddle Club reserves a block of dates for their competitive exhibits and those are set for several dates between their first on March 14th to their last for the season, on November 14th.
The local Shriners have reserved the fairgrounds for their annual Memorial Day Circus presentation which will be held on May 25th.
Another annual event will be their return of the Rolling Hills Cowboy Camp is scheduled from May 27th to June 1st.
The Sand and Sage Round-up Fair Board has reserved the fairgrounds for the annual fair and concert which will fall between August 1st through the 8th.
The annual 9/11 Tri-State Tribute Foundation parade and honors activities for first responders and members of the military will take place on Saturday, September 12th.
Mounted Thunder riders will return for another season of shooting from the saddle as the annual competition has been scheduled for September 19-20th.
While not setting fees or waivers, the commissioners discussed a determination of fees for Sagebrush Sam’s Club and scheduled events through 2020.
The commissioners met with County Attorney, Darla Scranton Specht for a four-part executive session meeting to receive legal advice on: Personnel Matter, Senior Center Agreement, Property Tax Abatement question and Economic Incentives.
