Bent’s Old Fort Closed February 4th – 5th
Russ Baldwin | Jan 17, 2020 | Comments 0
Bent’s Old Fort will be closed on Tuesday, February 4th through Wednesday, February 5th. The closure will allow the National Park Service’s High Plains Group of parks– Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, Capulin Volcano National Monument, and Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site—annual training and meeting time to discuss park operations.
Group Superintendent Stuart West said, “We must get our three park staffs together as a group once a year for planning purposes. By closing for two week days in the middle of winter we hope to inconvenience the fewest number of visitors possible. We apologize for any trip disruption or inconvenience.”
The park will be back open on Thursday February 6th at our winter hours of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For the latest information please visit our website at www.nps.gov/beol or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NPSBentsFort.
