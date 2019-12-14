Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards $723,000 in Grants to Seven Colorado Counties
The Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB), housed in the Secretary of State’s office, this month awarded grants to seven Colorado counties totaling $723,000 for enhancements to land recording services. With this latest round of grants, the ERTB has now awarded more than $5 million to counties across Colorado since the board was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The grants help counties — especially in rural Colorado — invest in technological upgrades.
At the December 9, 2019 board meeting, the ERTB awarded the following grants to several counties including:
“The Electronic Recording Technology Board is helping Colorado counties upgrade technologies to meet their constituents’ needs,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “To-date, the ERTB has invested over $5 million across Colorado. These investments have been critical to rural communities’ ability to upgrade their systems.”
The ERTB was created after a working group made up of real estate, title, lending, and legal professionals, as well as county subject-matter experts conducted an evaluation of Colorado’s recording systems. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than four million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.
