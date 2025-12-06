Nine Colorado Libraries, including Lamar Public Library Among 2025 Grant Recipients Supporting Children’s Literacy and Programming
Thirty-nine small public libraries across the Western United States are receiving a combined total of $220,050 in new grants, announced the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation. These libraries, spanning Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Utah, collectively serve more than 247,000 individuals in rural communities, with populations ranging from 180 to 17,310 residents.
This year, the need and impact expressed by the rural libraries was especially moving, illustrating the powerful role rural libraries play as hubs of connection, learning, and local resilience. Although many requests included materials such as books and educational tools, most applicants described broader needs: safe community gathering spaces, youth engagement opportunities, and critical access to technology and services.
“Rural libraries are more than buildings with books. They are lifelines for their communities,” said Mike Deetsch, executive director of the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation. “We are proud to invest in the innovative ways these libraries foster belonging, literacy, and opportunity.”
Across the state of Colorado, the following rural libraries were awarded grants in the Fall 2025 Grant Cycle:
- Yuma Public Library – Yuma, CO
- Silverton Public Library – Silverton, CO
- Conejos County District Library – La Jara, CO
- Gunnison County Public Libraries – Gunnison, CO
- Alamosa Public Library – Alamosa, CO
- Gunnison County Library District – Gunnison, CO
- Lamar Public Library – Lamar, CO
- Ignacio Community Library – Ignacio, CO
- Spanish Peaks Library – Walsenburg, CO
Recognizing that local libraries best understand the specific funding required to meet their goals, the Foundation distributed grants that are right-sized to ensure project success and provide flexibility. Funding awards ranged from a maximum of $10,000 to a minimum of $1,500. The majority of libraries received $5,500.
Rural libraries serve as anchors that leverage local knowledge and creativity to maximize access to resources, technology, and gathering spaces. The grants are being distributed based on the understanding that thriving communities require access to learning, creativity, and human connection, and these libraries directly support opportunity in their communities.
“Every book borrowed, every youth program offered, every conversation shared, these build stronger communities,” said Deetsch. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with rural libraries that show us what possibility looks like.
To learn more, please visit jhefoundation.org/.
