Record Safe2Tell reports reveal both progress and pain among Colorado youth
Barbara Crimond | Nov 13, 2025 | Comments 0
Nov. 12, 2025 (DENVER) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office today released the Safe2Tell 2024–2025 Annual Report (PDF), revealing that Colorado students made a record 31,177 reports last school year, the highest number in the program’s history. The surge in reporting reflects both the growing trust students place in Safe2Tell and the serious mental health and safety challenges they continue to face.
“This report tells two stories at once,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “It shows incredible courage and compassion. Students are stepping up to protect one another in record numbers. But it’s also a reminder that our kids are not okay. These reports reflect real distress, and our collective responsibility is to meet that reality with care, resources, and connection.”
The 2024–2025 school year saw suicide threats as the most frequently reported concern, followed by bullying, drugs, welfare, and school safety concerns related to staff. Nearly 4,000 duplicate reports were filed, showing that multiple students or staff often speak up about the same concern, an indicator of a healthy reporting culture.
“Safe2Tell exists so that no student has to carry a safety concern alone,” said Stacey Scardino, Safe2Tell Director. “Every report represents a moment when someone decided to do something helpful. That culture of care is what keeps Colorado schools safer, and it shows that students trust Safe2Tell when something doesn’t feel right.”
Behind the data are real stories of intervention. In one case, a student’s social media post about explosives prompted a swift response from law enforcement, preventing potential harm. In another, a report about a student being abused at home led to a welfare check and counseling support. Students also used Safe2Tell to alert schools about self-harm, substance use, and bullying, leading to timely connections to care.
The 2024–2025 report also marks the first full year of a new reporting structure that groups 52 types of reports into 10 broader categories, including mental health, school safety, bullying and harassment, and substance use. The updated approach revealed that school safety was the leading theme statewide, while mental health remains one of the most persistent concerns among students.
“By looking beyond just the top categories, we can see more clearly what’s really happening in schools,” Attorney General Weiser said. “This broader view helps educators, families, and communities understand not only what students are reporting, but why they’re reaching out. Safe2Tell isn’t just a safety tool—it’s a window into the well-being of our kids.”
Valid reports accounted for 96.6% of all submissions, while false reports remained low at 2.2%, among the lowest in program history. Reports were routed to schools, law enforcement, and mental health professionals in 1.7 minutes on average, ensuring that help reached students quickly.
A full break down of data for the 2024-2025 school year is available in the latest Safe2Tell Annual Report (PDF).
October 2025 report also released today
The October 2025 Safe2Tell Monthly Report (PDF), also released today, shows continued strong engagement from Colorado students and school communities. Safe2Tell received 3,340 reports in October, the fourth-highest monthly total in program history, bringing the total to 8,975 reports so far in the 2025–2026 school year.
The leading reporting categories for October were school safety (17.3%), bullying (15.1%), mental health (14.5%), and substance use (11.3%). Duplicate reports stayed high at 15.2%, while false reports remained even lower than last year’s historically low rate at 1.4% so far this school year.
Recent examples demonstrate the impact of Safe2Tell’s quick response system. In one case, a report about a student vaping, missing class, and possibly self-harming led to intervention and connection with a counselor and outside support. Another report about potential alcohol and drug use prompted parental engagement, ongoing therapy, and school-based follow-up.
A full breakdown of all categorical data is available in the Safe2Tell October 2025 Monthly Report (PDF). Definitions for each category can be found in the Safe2Tell Report Categorization Guide (PDF).
About Safe2Tell
Safe2Tell is a successful violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own and others’ safety. Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider; it is an information pathway for distributing anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials required by state law.
How to submit a report
Reports can be made 24/7 by calling 1-877-542-7233, visiting Safe2Tell.org, texting S2TCO to 738477, or using the Safe2Tell mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
