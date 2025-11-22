Colorado State Patrol holding its 13th annual “Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car” toy drive at Lamar Walmart November 23 and November 30
Barbara Crimond | Nov 22, 2025 | Comments 0
The Christmas season will be here before we know it, and the Colorado State Patrol will soon be holding their annual toy drive. This year will mark our 13th annual Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car toy drive.
The Colorado State Patrol will be holding their annual toy drive on two Sundays in November. The first toy drive will be on November 23, 2025, from 08:00 am to 2:00 and then again, November 30, 2025, from 8:00am to 2:00 pm. On both days, the Colorado State Patrol will be collecting toys at Walmart in La Junta and Lamar. Keep your eye out for the banner and the patrol cars with flashing lights. Come by and see us!
The Colorado State Patrol is challenging the community to pack patrol cars with toys. The toys collected at the La Junta Walmart will be donated to local schools, and the toy drive in Lamar will go to Toys for Tots.
We hope to see you at Walmart. This is the perfect time of year to help others in our own community. Each one of us can make a difference and help bring some joy to families this Christmas season.
If you are unable to donate on Friday or Sunday and still wish to do so, you may contact the local Colorado State Patrol Troop Office: La Junta- 719-384-8981 Lamar- 719-336-7403.
Merry Christmas from our family to yours!
The Colorado State Patrol- Our Family Protecting Yours Since 1935.
