Prowers Medical Center Hosts Successful HTP Community Carnival
PMC’s Community Carnival Group
Prowers Medical Center’s first-ever HTP Community Carnival was a resounding success, drawing more than 250 participants to the Lamar Community College Wellness Center for an evening of games, food, and learning. Community members of all ages filled the gym, enjoying interactive booths that combined fun with valuable health education. One eight-year-old carnival-goer even declared it was “the best night of their life.”
“This event was about bringing healthcare out of the walls of the hospital and into a fun, welcoming space where people could feel comfortable asking questions, meeting our staff, and learning more about the services available locally,” said Amber Rider, Director of Quality and Patient Safety. “We know healthcare can sometimes feel complex or intimidating, so we wanted to make it approachable, memorable, and fun.”
Fun with a Purpose
Each hospital department designed creative booths to showcase their services or a quality or safety initiative and connect with the community. Highlights included:
- Patient & Family Feud hosted by the Quality and PFEC teams, highlighting the importance of patient voice and gathering feedback on hospital initiatives.
- Stop the Bleed demonstrations from Trauma Services, teaching wound-packing and tourniquet application.
- Red or White? from the Laboratory, helping guests distinguish between red and white blood cells through a toss game.
- Don’t Monkey Around with Your Health from Clinic staff, offering blood pressure and blood sugar checks along with education about how food can impact your blood sugar.
- Comfort Pups with HR, where families built comfort toys to donate to pediatric patients.
- PMC Jeopardy with Finance, revealing the cost of running a hospital while underscoring financial stewardship.
- To Catch a Phish from IT, teaching internet safety through a fishing game.
- Plus dozens more booths, from OB education on peripartum mental health to Facilities’ fire extinguisher training
“Our team is very honored that we were able to bring this event to life for our community,” stated Amanda Vasquez, Marketing Specialist. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone in attendance as your presence contributed to an unforgettable experience. The joy and appreciation we witnessed was so rewarding and serves as a reminder of our purpose!”
Looking Ahead
Rider emphasized that the event was not only fun, but also part of the hospital’s broader commitment to the Hospital Transformation Program (HTP), which focuses on improving health, access, and patient experience.
“This carnival gave us another opportunity to hear directly from our community about what’s working well and where we can improve,” Rider said. “It also helped highlight the range of services available right here at home—something people often don’t realize until they see it firsthand.”
While children delighted in the games and prizes, Rider noted that the event was designed for all ages, with opportunities for adults to learn about chronic disease management, mental health resources, safety skills, and more. “This was a night for the entire community, not just kids,” she added.
With rave reviews from participants and excitement already building among staff, Prowers Medical Center CEO Karen Bryant confirmed that the Community Carnival will return next year—and the team is already buzzing with ideas to make it even bigger and better.
