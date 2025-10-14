14th Annual “Beers and Brats for Boobies” 5K run/walk held October 4 in Lamar to raise awareness for breast cancer and funds for two local charities
Barbara Crimond | Oct 13, 2025 | Comments 0
Participants in the 2025 “Beers and Brats for Boobies” 5K
The 14th Annual “Beers and Brats for Boobies” 5K run/walk was held on Saturday, October 4, 2025 with 443 participants of all ages comprising a “sea of pink” wearing pink tutus and this year’s commemorative pink t-shirt. Fifty volunteers were on hand for the event, which is held yearly to raise awareness for breast cancer. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lamar Area Hospice Good Grief Program and the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative. The total amount raised will be announced soon and checks presented to the two organizations. Photos courtesy of Kelsie Cedeno, Bereavement Coordinator for Lamar Area Hospice.
BBB Committee Members
