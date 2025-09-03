Paul K. Hildebrandt – November 18, 1933 – August 26, 2025
Paul K. Hildebrandt, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on August 26, 2025, at Homewood at Crumland Farms. Born November 18, 1933, in Lamar, Colorado, Paul was the son of Knud and Olga (Hansen) Hildebrandt. He grew up a proud “green-sleeved farm boy,” driving tractors, baling hay, and cultivating the strong work ethic and warm sense of humor that carried him through life.
He met the love of his life, Jane, in high school. Their first date – a Friday night football dance that also happened to be Paul’s 16th birthday – sparked a loving partnership that lasted more than 70 years. The two married in 1953 while both were students at Colorado A&M, now Colorado State University.
After earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, Paul served in the U.S. Army, where he was first stationed at Ft. Detrick in Frederick. He also served three years at NAMRU-3, an infectious disease research unit in Cairo, Egypt. Working in Egypt, Paul quickly picked up Arabic phrases that he used often and will live forever in family lore, most famously telling his kids to “use your mukh,” translation: use your brain!
During his Army career, Paul served as Director of Pathology at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. He retired from the Army as a full colonel in 1981. Following his military career, Paul launched his own research company, PATHCO, and often commuted to Research Triangle in North Carolina by piloting his own plane.
Paul’s life was never all work. He loved his collection of antique tractors, occasionally driving his Oliver 70 to Brook Hill United Methodist Church on sunny Sunday mornings. At Brook Hill he sang in the Alpha choir and played several seasons with the church softball team. Later, after surviving prostate cancer in 1995, Paul rediscovered fitness and made great friends at the Frederick YMCA. He became a daily swimmer and even represented Maryland in the Senior Olympics.
In retirement, Paul and Jane enjoyed “snow birding” – splitting time between summers in Frederick and winters in The Villages, Florida, where Paul polished his golf game, swapped stories with the Colorado and Scandinavian Clubs, and enjoyed nightly dancing in the town square. Back home in Maryland, he rarely missed a Friday night at Il Forno with his kids and their families. In 2019, Paul and Jane moved to Homewood at Crumland Farms, where he made friends with everyone he met — residents and staff alike.
Paul never lost his Danish pride, his sense of humor, or his favorite sayings. When surprised you’d hear, “Great balls of fire!” On a really good day he’d be “feeling like a June bride.” And when he raised a glass in toast he’d exclaim “Skåll!” the Danish “Cheers!”
In addition to his loving wife Jane, Paul is survived by four children: John Hildebrandt (Kathryn) of Damascus, Kristie McKillip of Frederick, Jerry Hildebrandt (Lisa) of New Market, and Lori Barrick (Matthew) of Frederick; nine grandchildren: Jennifer Zoll (Matt), Robert Hildebrandt (Anna), Jacob McKillip, Erik McKillip, Stephanie Riley (Dustin), Hansen Barrick, Hayden Barrick (Katie), Hannah Hildebrandt (Ryan Koenig), and Ryan Barrick; nine great-grandchildren: Angell, Camden, Lexi, Liam, Amy Rose, Harrison, Jude, Florence, and Bennett Paul; he will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Erik Hildebrandt, and sister, Anita (Hildebrandt) Messimer.
Special thanks to the compassionate Homewood nursing staff, BridgingLife hospice care, and Visiting Angels. Paul’s motto was, “Work hard, do the right thing, and good things will happen,” so, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
A visitation for friends and family will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on September 11, 2025, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
