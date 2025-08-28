Lamar’s Annual Street Paving Projects Start in Early September

Barbara Crimond | Aug 28, 2025 | Comments 0

The City of Lamar’s Street Department will begin its annual paving season on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 and run through early October. Street work generally occurs Monday–Thursday during this period. Please note that the paving schedule is weather permitting and may be adjusted due to time constraints or unforeseen circumstances.

Tentative Paving Schedule:

6th Street from Hickory to Maple Street (9/2 & 9/3)

Maple Street from 6th Street to 5th Street (9/4 & 9/5)

West Walnut Street from 12th Street to 8th Street

Willow Valley – 500, 600, 700, and 100 blocks

East Walnut from 1st Street to the end

Sandoval Lane – Maple Street to Avenida Colonia (budget permitting)

Each year, the City allocates funding and resources for street improvements. As part of this effort, selected streets undergo rotomilling, a process that removes existing asphalt layers to prepare the surface for new paving. The removed material (rotomillings) is carefully collected and recycled for use in other City projects, whenever appropriate.

2025 Project Highlights:

Budget: Approximately $350,000

Purpose: To cover costs for asphalt, equipment rentals, and necessary supplies

Improvement Method: All streets selected for rotomilling will receive a fresh 2-inch asphalt overlay, enhancing durability and ride quality.

These improvements are part of the City’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe, efficient, and well-maintained roadways for residents and visitors.

Residents on affected streets will be notified 1–2 days before construction begins. Lamar Street personnel will leave door hangers at homes if no one is available. Project updates will be shared regularly on the City’s Facebook, Instagram, and mobile app (available on the App Store and Google Play; be sure to enable notifications).

Please follow all road closures to ensure safety for both residents and crews. The City of Lamar thanks you for your patience and cooperation as we continue making improvements.

For more information about our Street Department, please visit: https://ci.lamar.co.us/streets. If you have any questions, please call Public Works at 719-336-2002.