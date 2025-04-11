Attorney General Phil Weiser secures up to $335 million from drug company Mylan for its role in fueling opioid crisis

Barbara Crimond | Apr 11, 2025 | Comments 0
|Attorney General Phil Weiser today announced a multistate settlement in principle with pharmaceutical company Mylan Inc. that will deliver up to $335 million nationwide to help combat the opioid crisis. Colorado will receive around $5.5 million.
Mylan, which is now a part of Viatris, has manufactured and sold a variety of opioids since 2005, including generic fentanyl patches, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and buprenorphine products. The attorneys general allege Mylan deceptively promoted its products as less prone to abuse despite knowing for years that many of its opioid products – particularly its fentanyl patches – were more vulnerable to abuse. The company fueled the opioid crisis by marketing directly to doctors, leading to dangerous overprescribing and diversion of its opioids into the illegal drug market.
“Our work continues to hold to account the drug companies that fueled the opioid and addiction crisis in Colorado and across the country. Mylan knew its fentanyl patches were prone to abuse but marketed the drug directly to doctors and concealed the addiction risks,” said Attorney General Weiser. “The funds will help local communities address the addiction crisis at a time when the federal government is trying to claw back from the states critical funds for addiction and behavioral health programs.”
Under the multistate settlement in principle, Mylan will pay up to $335 million to participating states over nine years.
This settlement in principle was negotiated by the attorneys general of California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia in coordination with the attorneys general of Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Vermont.
