Lions Club flag fundraiser in need of more donations
Barbara Crimond | Mar 07, 2025 | Comments 0
Standing in front of the display window at the Shore Arts Center on Main Street in Lamar are, left to right: Lion Gordon Guihen, Lion Jerry Bates, auctioneer Rob Morlan, Rose Ann Yates, Kim Burgess and Lion John Davis. The window has been decorated in a patriotic theme promoting the Lamar Lions Club’s flag project. Donations are still needed and being accepted at the Colorado Welcome Center. The club is hoping to have enough funds by Flag Day to have a ground-breaking for the project, a 20 x 30 foot American flag to be flown from an 80 foot flagpole at the Welcome Center.
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: