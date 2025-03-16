Colorado State Fair Announces 2025 Rodeo Concert Lineup
Barbara Crimond | Mar 16, 2025 | Comments 0
Pueblo, Colo. — Dust off your boots and mark your calendars, the 2025 Colorado State Fair is bringing three nights of country music to the Big R Arena, and it all kicks off after the action of the PRCA Rodeo from August 22-24.
This year’s star-studded concert lineup features rising sensation Cooper Alan, chart-topping country hitmaker Lee Brice, and legendary entertainer Clay Walker.
“There is no better combination than a summer night with rodeo and amazing country music at the Colorado State Fair,” said Andrea Wiesenmeyer, General Manager of the Colorado State Fair. “We’re thrilled to bring this incredible line up, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the energy of these live shows. There’s nothing quite like the magic of a great concert after a rodeo!”
Kicking off the rodeo concert series, Friday, Aug. 22, Cooper Alan is taking country music by storm. With his high-energy performances, viral hits, and over 15 million social media followers, Alan is proving he’s the next big thing. Named to Pandora’s 2024 Ten Artists to Watch and Sirius XM’s Future Five List, his latest single, “Take Forever,” shot to No. 1 on Sirius XM’s The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown. Whether he’s mixing country with rock or putting his own twist on fan-favorite classics, Alan brings an unforgettable party atmosphere to every show. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. with the concert following at 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $40.
Get ready for a night packed with hit after hit on Saturday, Aug. 23. Grammy-nominated country star Lee Brice is one of the most-played artists in the genre, boasting over 3.7 billion on-demand streams and 4 billion plays on Pandora. He’s racked up CMA and ACM awards, wowed audiences on national TV, and honored his fellow country music legends with signature performances. Brice fires up the fans and delivers crowd-pleasing concerts wherever he travels. Tickets for the 9:30 p.m. Saturday night show are $50.
Clay Walker takes the stage as the final concert of the series on Sunday, Aug. 24. A country icon with a platinum-selling career and a string of No. 1 hits, he was discovered in a Texas honky-tonk. Walker rose to fame with his signature sound and 30 charted singles. His latest hit, “Need a Bar Sometimes,” racked up 20 million video and on-demand streams. For country music fans of all ages, Walker’s performance is the perfect way to wrap up a weekend of music and rodeo action. Tickets for the 7 p.m. Sunday night event are $35.
Rodeo action continues on Monday, August 25 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for the PRCA Rodeo and the rodeo concert series events will be available to purchase at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 20.
Fair tickets, including general admission, concert, and rodeo tickets, can be purchased online at coloradostatefair.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849, and in person at the Colorado State Fair box office. Concert tickets purchased before August 22 include general admission to the fair, offering up to a $15 discount.
This year’s Colorado State Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 22- Monday, Sept. 1. and the theme is Growing the Tradition.
The 2025 Colorado State Fair isn’t just about music – it’s eleven days of top-tier entertainment, thrilling rides, mouth-watering food, and unforgettable experiences for the whole family. And more excitement is on the way: More concerts, special events, and surprises will be announced soon.
Filed Under: Entertainment • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: