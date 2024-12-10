Jeffrey D. Anderson, Sr. – September 29, 1940 – December 2, 2024
Dec 10, 2024
Jeffrey D. Anderson Sr., a dedicated public servant and beloved family man, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2024, at Applewood Our House in Denver, Colo. He was 84 years old.
Born on Sept. 29, 1940, in Pueblo, Colo., Jeff answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1958. During his naval service, he distinguished himself as a deep-sea diver, embodying the courage and commitment that would define his entire career.
After returning to Pueblo, Jeff embarked on an illustrious career in public administration that spanned several decades. His professional journey included: city administrator of Lamar, Colo., for eight years and fire department administration for 30 years, serving in three notable departments: City of Pueblo, assistant fire chief; City of Pueblo West, fire chief; City of Lamar, fire chief, where he was instrumental in implementing 911 services across a six-county region of Southeast Colorado.
He was preceded by death by his mother, Catherine Nadine Anderson; father, Henry Anderson; brother, Tommy Anderson, and sister Nancy Anderson.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife of many years, Janet E. Goedert (Pickett). He had a large, blended family: Jeffrey Anderson Jr. (wife Karen), Wesley Anderson (Julie), Mark Goedert (Lynette), Carol Goedert Sjerven, Angela Anderson (Rich) and Chris Sjerven. He was loved by sixteen grandchildren including: Crystal, David, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Madelyn, Jacob, Mackenzie, Cash, Taylor, Alex, Brianna, Jessica, Adam, Waverly, Eisley and Clover.
A particular source of comfort in his later years were his beloved cats, Turbo and Ridley. Jeff’s legacy of service, love and adventure will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Tunnel to Tower Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306, or Applewood Our House Assisted Living, 6435 Garrison Street, Arvada CO 80004, in his memory.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Jeff’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27, 2024, at Fort Logan National Cemetery with full Military Honors, followed by a luncheon at Buffalo Run Golf Club House, 15700 East 112th Ave, Commerce City, CO 80022. Please rsvp for the reception to jega8747@gmail.com.
