Granada/Holly Law Enforcement officers arrest two with multiple warrants
On December 12, 2024 at approximately 1600 hours, Officers with the Granada / Holly Law Enforcement Agency contacted a vehicle in the 200 block of South 2nd Street, in Holly in reference to the occupants of the vehicle having multiple warrants.
The male passenger fled from the vehicle and ran into the residence and the female remained in the vehicle. The female passenger identified as Myranda Rayne Whatley, of Holly, Colorado was arrested on multiple arrest warrants.
Officers remained on scene at the residence and applied for a search warrant for the residence to apprehend the male subject who fled into the residence. Officers later executed the search warrant on the residence and arrested Nikolas Quentin Brino, of Holly, Colorado for multiple arrest warrants. Both Myranda and Nikolas were transported to the Prowers County Jail, where they were held on the warrants.
We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this case:
Colorado State Patrol
Lamar Police Department
Prowers County Sheriff’s Office
Holly Ambulance Service
All suspects are presumed innocent.
