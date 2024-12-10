Danny Ray Cherry – July 9, 1949 — December 8, 2024
Per Danny’s request cremation will take place and there will be no services. Danny was born on July 09, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to Richard and Maxine (Fidler) Cherry and passed away on December 08, 2024 at the Lamar Estates Nursing home with his family by his side at the age of 75. Danny is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Charles, Darrell and Bill Cherry and his sisters Donna Gruenewald and Ann Sicklebower.
He is survived by his sister Margo Cherry Kilpatrick of Loveland, CO, brother Richard Cherry III as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Danny Ray Cherry, please visit our flower store.
