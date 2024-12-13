Christmas, New Year’s holidays alter delivery dates for The Prowers Journal
Barbara Crimond | Dec 13, 2024 | Comments 0
Due to Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Wednesdays, we will be delivering The Prowers Journal on Tuesday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 31. We will begin deliveries earlier than usual on those mornings in anticipation of having all deliveries made by noon on both days. The offices of Robinson Printing and The Prowers Journal will be closed for the holidays from noon on December 24 until 8 am on January 2, 2025.
Our staff wants to thank our advertisers and readers and we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
