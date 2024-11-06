Trump elected President – how Prowers County voted on candidates/issues in state races
Barbara Crimond | Nov 06, 2024 | Comments 0
Prowers County Unofficial Election Results
President: Trump (R) 3,170 votes Harris (D) 973 votes
Representative District 4: Boebert (R) ,847 votes Calvarese (D) 1,031 votes
State Board of Education: Brown (R) 2,939 votes Holtzmann (D) 967
State Rep. District 4: Winter (R) 3119ert ( Bulthuis (D) 877
Colo. Supreme Court: Berkenkotter – 1,934 YES votes 1,477 NO votes
Boatright – 1,968 YES votes 1,436 NO votes
Marquez – 1,713 YES votes 1,999 NO votes
Amendment H: 2,227 YES votes 1,646 NO votes
Amendment 1: 2,327 YES votes 1,632 NO votes
Amendment J: 1,281 YES votes 2,726 NO votes
Amendment K: 1,016 YES votes 2,857 NO votes
Amendment 79 1,375 YES votes 2,660 NO votes
Amendment 80: 2,037 YES votes 1,984 NO votes
Proposition JJ: 2,229 YES votes 1,756 NO votes
Proposition KK: 1,031 YES votes 2,990 NO votes
Proposition 127: 1,018 YES votes 3,004 NO votes
Proposition 128: 2,717 YES votes 1,250 NO votes
Proposition 129: 1,713 YES votes 2,235 NO votes
Proposition 130: 2,077 YES votes 1,881 NO votes
Proposition 131: 1,266 YES votes 2,681 NO votes
Prowers County Ballot Issue 1A: 1,107 YES votes 2,924 NO votes
For state results, please click here: Election Night Reporting
About the Author: