Trump elected President – how Prowers County voted on candidates/issues in state races

Prowers County Unofficial Election Results

 

President:                                        Trump (R) 3,170 votes                    Harris (D)  973 votes

Representative District 4:              Boebert (R) ,847 votes                Calvarese (D) 1,031 votes

State Board of Education:             Brown (R) 2,939 votes                   Holtzmann (D) 967

State Rep. District 4:                      Winter (R) 3119                                Bulthuis (D) 877

Colo. Supreme Court:                     Berkenkotter – 1,934 YES votes  1,477 NO votes

Boatright – 1,968 YES votes         1,436 NO votes

Marquez – 1,713 YES votes          1,999 NO votes

Amendment H:                                  2,227 YES votes                                 1,646 NO votes

Amendment 1:                                  2,327 YES votes                                 1,632 NO votes

Amendment J:                                   1,281 YES votes                                 2,726 NO votes

Amendment K:                                  1,016 YES votes                                 2,857 NO votes

Amendment 79                                 1,375 YES votes                                 2,660 NO votes

Amendment 80:                               2,037 YES votes                                 1,984 NO votes

Proposition JJ:                                   2,229 YES votes                                 1,756 NO votes

Proposition KK:                                 1,031 YES votes                                 2,990 NO votes

Proposition 127:                               1,018 YES votes                                 3,004 NO votes

Proposition 128:                               2,717 YES votes                                 1,250 NO votes

Proposition 129:                               1,713 YES votes                                 2,235 NO votes

Proposition 130:                               2,077 YES votes                                 1,881 NO votes

Proposition 131:                               1,266 YES votes                                 2,681 NO votes

Prowers County Ballot Issue 1A:                 1,107 YES votes                                 2,924 NO votes

For state results, please click here: Election Night Reporting

