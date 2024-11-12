Lamar City Council meeting Nov. 11, 2024
As Mayor Kirk Crespin was unable to attend the meeting, mayor pro tem Manuel Tamez led the meeting. He began the meeting saying “I’d like to give a shoutout to all our veterans, both in our local community and the surrounding area and the nation. We’re grateful for your service and for those families who have had loved ones serve in the many wars and who may have lost family members, our hearts go out to you”.
No persons were present wishing to speak during the audience participation segment of the meeting. Mr. Tamez again reminded citizens that they are always welcome to attend meetings and speak about anything of concern.
City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz didn’t have much new to report on, but she did say that the city has accepted a Library Operating Grant in the amount of $5,950.00. City Clerk Linda Williams presented the September Sales and Use Tax Report (collected in October), which we will report on in detail later. In summary, total sales and use tax collections were down 3.34% (down $15,641.72). Year to date, however, sales and use tax collections are up 6.34% ($276,966.40).
City Administrator Rob Evans had several announcements. First, the next “Coffee with Rob” will be at Rivals on November20. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will not be one on November 27. The Lamar Library’s Holiday Food Drive began November 1 and runs through December 20. All donations will go to the Sparrow House Ministry’s pantry. The annual “Fantasy Tree” event benefiting the Domestic Safety Resource Center will be held at the Elks on November 23 at 6 pm. Charge for the event is $10. The city Christmas party will be from 6-11 pm on December 7 at the Elks. City offices will be closed November 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving. The annual Parade of Lights will be held on November 30. He said he will be pulling a float for the parade and invited council members to be present on it. There will be no City Council meeting on Monday, 23 because of its proximity to Christmas. Evans wanted to thank the city departments who have been working in the cold and rainy weather recently and also thanked the Lamar Police Department for the increase in traffic stops. About the day’s Veterans Day celebration, he said “it’s such a great honor” to live in a community with such tremendous patriotic support. “All my brothers and sisters in arms are thankful and will say that the families are what keep us going” and wanted to thank everyone who participated today. The taxiway project is ongoing although the recent weather has gotten in the way and the same is true for the new dog park. The asphalt paving project is finished with only minor crack sealing left. Councilman Joe Gonzales asked Evans if he could ask for additional patrols on 14th St as there has been a problem with sport bikes speeding loudly down the street presenting serious safety issues.
Under Old Business, council voted unanimously to adopt Resolution No. 24-11-01 to repeal Section 6 “Donated Leave” and replace with Chapter III, Section 6 “Sick Leave Sharing Program” in the City of Lamar Personnel Policy handbook. The resolution will allow all full-time permanent employees, part-time employees, seasonal and temporary employees to apply for donated sick leave after they have exhausted all other leave, for their personal or eligible family members’ medical emergencies and extended illness or injury.
Under New Business, council voted unanimously to accept renewal quotes for Detainee Medical Coverage, Equipment Breakdown Coverage and Volunteer Accident Medical Plan. Also approved was reappointment of Mary Conley to the VALE (Victims and Witnesses Assistance Law Enforcement) board to a 3-year term ending August 27, 2027. The annual agreement for law enforcement and security services for the 2024 Holiday Basketball Tournament was also approved. The agreement allows the assignment of off-duty police officers to provide this service. Compensation to the officers will be at the rate of $45 per hour per officer with a minimum charge of $90.
Before adjourning, Councilwoman Gerry Jenkins wanted to wish Best of Luck to the Lamar Thunder football and volleyball teams on their advancement to the state tournaments.
The next meeting of the Lamar City Council will be Monday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.
