Indulging in “boos” this Halloweekend? CDOT says to plan a sober ride home
Barbara Crimond | Oct 29, 2024 | Comments 0
The many consequences of a DUI can be haunting, so make the safe choice and find a sober ride home during Halloween festivities. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 77 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Halloween Weekend DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe.
In Colorado, one in three traffic fatalities involves an impaired driver. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a driver with a .08 blood alcohol content (BAC) is approximately four times more likely to be involved in a crash than an individual with no alcohol in their system. Even after only one or two drinks, some people may be close to or exceed Colorado’s DUI and DWAI limits:
- .05 percent BAC for DWAI (Driving While Ability Impaired)
- .08 percent BAC for DUI (Driving Under the Influence)
Even with a BAC less than .05 percent, drivers can be arrested for DUI if a law enforcement officer notices signs of drug or alcohol impairment. The only way to avoid a DUI and ensure you are safe to get behind the wheel is to have a BAC of zero.
“Colorado motorists have the responsibility to drive sober, and Colorado law enforcement has the responsibility to remove impaired drivers from the road. Planning a sober ride ahead of any holiday event is the best way to avoid a DUI or crash,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, CSP chief. “This Halloween, leave the keys behind if you’ll be consuming alcohol or cannabis. It’s always better to call a sober friend or use a rideshare service than put yourself and other Coloradans at risk.”
Last year’s Halloween Weekend enforcement period concluded with 202 reported DUI arrests. Throughout all enforcement periods this year alone, there have been 5,489 DUI arrests. Additionally, 175 impaired driving-related fatalities have occurred on Colorado roads so far in 2024.
“Ensure a sober ride home is part of your Halloween weekend plans and never get behind the wheel impaired,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “The consequences of a DUI could haunt you — the average cost of a DUI is $13,530 and dealing with the crime could take up hours of your time. Don’t make excuses and don’t take the risk.”
Roadway safety is a shared responsibility — never let a friend or family member drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If you plan to host a Halloween party this weekend, make sure your guests stay safe and avoid a DUI by following these tips:
- Collect your guests’ car keys upon arrival. Or encourage them to designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service, taxi or public transportation.
- Call a sober friend or family member for a guest if they have been drinking or offer them a place to stay if a sober ride home is unavailable.
- Stop serving alcohol at least two hours before the party is over. Provide plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options.
- Be persistent if a guest is intoxicated and planning to drive home. Explain that you care about their safety and cannot let them get behind the wheel.
- Remember, as a host, you could be held liable if a guest you serve alcohol to gets in a crash.
The recent Fall Festivals DUI enforcement period concluded with 972 arrests across 88 participating agencies. The agencies with the highest arrests were Thornton Police Department (46), Boulder Police Department (42) and Lone Tree Police Department (40). CSP reported 397 arrests. Following Halloween Weekend, the next DUI enforcement period will be Thanksgiving Week from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4.
For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/data-analysis/fatal-crash-data. For local law enforcement agency plans, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
