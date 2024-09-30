Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office performing private and public logic and accuracy tests of voting equipment Oct. 1
Barbara Crimond | Sep 30, 2024 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be performing a Private and Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the election voting equipment. The Private Test is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, 2024 and the Public Test is Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with a start time for both days at 9:00 a.m., located in the County Commissioner’s Board Room in the County Courthouse building, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO regarding the 2024 General Election to be held on November 5, 2024.
Please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office if you have any questions regarding this 2024 General Election at (719)-336-8011.
Filed Under: County • Elections • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: