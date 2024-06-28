Tommy M. Massar March 19, 1937 – June 22, 2024
A celebration of life for longtime Holly, Colorado resident, Tommy M. Massar, will be held at a later date.
Tommy Massar was born on March 19, 1937 at Granada, Colorado to Ralph and Bessie (Tyner) Massar and passed away on June 22, 2024 at his home in Holly, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 87.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Tommy is survived by his wife Charlotte Massar of the family home in Holly, CO, son and daughter-in-law Tracy and Marn Massar of Holly, CO and daughter and son-in-law Tanna Massar and Terry Fischer of Delray Beach, FL, grandson Jace Massar and granddaughter Haisley Massar both of Holly, CO. He is also survived by his sisters Nancy Jo Massar of Issaquah, WA and Joyce Lock of Dallas, TX as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
