Prowers County seeking public feedback for Comprehensive Plan
Barbara Crimond | Jun 24, 2024 | Comments 0
Prowers County continues the public engagement process for our Comprehensive Plan update! If you were unable to attend our events earlier this month, please take a few minutes to complete our online questionnaire at this link: https://www.prowerscompplan.com/a8203
Public feedback at this stage of the process is CRUCIAL! Take the questionnaire and encourage your friends and family to do the same so we know what you want the future of Prowers County to look like! English and Spanish flyers to post are attached as well.
Thank you for your commitment to Prowers County!
