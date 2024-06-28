Harmon wins District 1 County Commissioner Race
Barbara Crimond | Jun 28, 2024 | Comments 0
Ty Harmon defeated incumbent Tom Grasmick in the race for the District 1 County Commissioner seat in the June 25 election.
I spoke to him recently to congratulate him on his victory and get more information about his goals as a commissioner. Ty is a fourth-generation Prowers County resident and having grown up in Holly, residing in Granda for over 30 years and working in Lamar for 35 years, feels that he has intimate knowledge of the county and its residents and their needs and wants. Asked why he decided to run for the Commissioner seat, he said “I served 8 years on the Granada Board of Education so that was a big part of why I ran. I got term-limited from that and was sitting here thinking ‘I need to do something else’. Another factor in his decision to run is because he genuinely cares about the citizens of the county. “I want what’s best for everyone in the county”, he said. He went on to say “Also, water is a big concern. We hear a lot about our water leaving the area, and that worries me a lot. We should try to keep it in the county, so we don’t dry out the county.”
Enhancing emergency services in the area is also a key goal for Harmon. “A lot of our smaller communities here in the county run on a very small budget,” he said. Economic development and local tourism are high on his list, as well, he said. “We all know this is a great place to live, work, visit and raise a family.” Harmon said.
Harmon currently serves on the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Board as well as the Prowers County Fair Board, a seat he will have to step down from once he takes over as a Commissioner in November.
He said that for the past six months since he decided to run, “everyone has been great” and said that his family – his wife, his three daughters and his son – have been “what’s kept me going”. He also said he was very touched by the many calls and texts he’s received since the election congratulating him. “I’m excited and can’t wait to get to work,” Harmon said.
