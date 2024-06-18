County Commissioner Wendy Buxton-Andrade stepping down from position
To the Citizens of Prowers County:
It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Prowers County for the past 12 years. As of August 1, 2024, I will be stepping down from my position as a Prowers County Commissioner. This will give the central committee time to vet my replacement and move forward with the process that must take place.
I have served Prowers County with pride and will leave behind a legacy of three State-wide centers that has created 90 plus jobs. I have worked tirelessly for the betterment of Prowers County and its citizens.
Thank you for this opportunity and I will always push for ways to help Southern Colorado and its citizens.
Best Regards,
Wendy L. Buxton-Andrade
