March Sales and Use Tax 2024 – City of Lamar
Barbara Crimond | May 17, 2024 | Comments 0
March’s sales/use tax collections were up 8.52% from the same time period in 2023. The collected 3% city tax for the month of March was $458,964.62, $45,268.98 more than in 2023. Use tax collected was $32,356.98, $10,103.37 less than in 2023. Other collections (penalties and interest, licenses, A/Rs) was $497,490.89, $39,042.65 more than in 2023.
Year to Date, total sales and use taxes collected are up 8.28%. 2024’s YTD city sales tax stands at $1,751.887.53, or a $161,113.01 increase from 2023. Use Tax is down $12,675.69 from last year at this time. Other collections were also down $3,264,19. Total YTD sales/use taxes collected in 2024 are $1,898,097.40, $145,173.03 more than last year’s totals to date.
Month of April sales/use tax comparisons
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto parts/repair
|$15,731.00
|$19,946.81
|$23,911.09
|Building materials
|$28,182.33
|$16,212.82
|$1,777.25
|Clothing/dept. stores
|$109.393.64
|$121,155.12
|$173,930.11
|Gas stations/C-stores
|$21,676.88
|$20,047.34
|$16,795.05
|All business/elect.
|$18,706.18
|$21,244.65
|$32,585.10
|Furniture/appliances
|$7,349.44
|$16,373.70
|$13,944.73
|Grocery stores
|$24,286.47
|$29,385.50
|$26,715.69
|Hotels/motels
|$15,424.69
|$12,701.98
|$10,873.58
|Liquor/Bars
|$10,388.00
|$10,131 00
|$10,200.00
|Manufacturing
|$1,393.25
|$1,135.26
|$799.38
|Other retail/all other
|$108,277.80
|$102,076.17
|$84,299.07
|Restaurants
|$40,994.69
|$46,814.16
|$53,748.41
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured
About the Author: