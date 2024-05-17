March Sales and Use Tax 2024 – City of Lamar

March’s sales/use tax collections were up 8.52% from the same time period in 2023.  The collected 3% city tax for the month of March was $458,964.62, $45,268.98 more than in 2023.  Use tax collected was $32,356.98, $10,103.37 less than in 2023.  Other collections (penalties and interest, licenses, A/Rs) was $497,490.89, $39,042.65 more than in 2023.

Year to Date, total sales and use taxes collected are up 8.28%.   2024’s YTD city sales tax stands at $1,751.887.53, or a $161,113.01 increase from 2023.  Use Tax is down $12,675.69 from last year at this time.  Other collections were also down $3,264,19.  Total YTD sales/use taxes collected in 2024 are $1,898,097.40, $145,173.03 more than last year’s totals to date.

Month of April sales/use tax comparisons

  2022 2023 2024
Auto parts/repair $15,731.00 $19,946.81 $23,911.09
Building materials $28,182.33 $16,212.82 $1,777.25
Clothing/dept. stores $109.393.64 $121,155.12 $173,930.11
Gas stations/C-stores $21,676.88 $20,047.34 $16,795.05
All business/elect. $18,706.18 $21,244.65 $32,585.10
Furniture/appliances $7,349.44 $16,373.70 $13,944.73
Grocery stores $24,286.47 $29,385.50 $26,715.69
Hotels/motels $15,424.69 $12,701.98 $10,873.58
Liquor/Bars $10,388.00 $10,131 00 $10,200.00
Manufacturing $1,393.25 $1,135.26 $799.38
Other retail/all other $108,277.80 $102,076.17 $84,299.07
Restaurants $40,994.69 $46,814.16 $53,748.41

 

By Barbara Crimond

Filed Under: City of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeatured

