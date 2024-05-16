Local man arrested on felony charges related to sexual exploitation of a child
Barbara Crimond | May 16, 2024 | Comments 0
The Prowers Journal was recently alerted of the arrest of a local man on three Felony 4 charges related to sexual exploitation and enticement of a child. Several citizens have reached out to us asking that this information be published. While we believe that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, we felt an obligation to the community to be aware of these charges. Ernest “Chad” Hart, 67, was arrested by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department on May 8 and transported to the Bent County Jail. He was released on bail on May 10. His first court appearance is scheduled for June 6 at 1:30 pm at the Kiowa County Courthouse. We are unable to obtain any further information at this time.
