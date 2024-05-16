Local man arrested on felony charges related to sexual exploitation of a child

The Prowers Journal was recently alerted of the arrest of a local man on three Felony 4 charges related to sexual exploitation and enticement of a child.  Several citizens have reached out to us asking that this information be published.  While we believe that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, we felt an obligation to the community to be aware of these charges.  Ernest “Chad” Hart, 67, was arrested by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department on May 8 and transported to the Bent County Jail.  He was released on bail on May 10.  His first court appearance is scheduled for June 6 at 1:30 pm at the Kiowa County Courthouse.  We are unable to obtain any further information at this time.

 

By Barbara Crimond

