Colorado Farm Bureau Earns Excellence in Communications Award
Barbara Crimond | May 15, 2024 | Comments 0
Centennial, Colo. – The Colorado Farm Bureau Communications Department won an award from the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Excellence in Communications Award competition.
The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2024 Communications Award winners were named at this year’s Communications Conference in Waco, Texas. The competition recognizes state Farm Bureau professionals from across the country for their exceptional work in communications.
Colorado Farm Bureau’s Public Lands Campaign, which was created to address the Bureau of Land Management’s public lands rule, earned first place in the Best Social Media Campaign category. The goal for this campaign was to inform the public of best stewardship practices that farmers and ranchers follow on public land, which mutually benefits agriculture, the ecosystem, and the economy.
One of the judges said, “This social media campaign addressing public lands management in Colorado is solid. They recognize the prevalence of misinformation surrounding this contentious issue and utilized videos to effectively inform the public about the stewardship practices of farmers and ranchers.”
Judged against states with similar membership sizes, participants could submit one entry per category, with 18 categories to choose from, in the areas of writing, print, media relations, social media, graphic design, video, audio and website. More than 200 entries for work produced in 2023 were submitted for the 2024 contest.
To view these videos, visit coloradofarmbureau.com/
# # #
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release • State
About the Author: