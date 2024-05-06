City of Lamar will hold reception for community to meet four finalists for Chief of Police position on May 16, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 06, 2024 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar is welcoming four finalists for the Chief of Police position to Lamar with a Community Reception on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 4:00 – 6:00 pm. The reception will be held at the Tavern 1301 in the Historic Cow Palace Inn at 1301 N. Main Street, Lamar. Community members, area law enforcement officers, City staff and Council are invited to meet and speak with each of the candidates. Starting at about 5:00 pm, each candidate will have a few minutes to introduce themselves to the audience. Attendees will have the opportunity to give written feedback on the candidates. The finalists include a local candidate as well as other applicants from Colorado and Texas; they include:
Al Fear is Commander of Police Operations for the Sterling (CO) Police Department and brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the table. In his current position, he oversees the day-to-day operations of the agency, handles community concerns, and program development. He believes in transparency, accountability, innovation, and collaboration in leadership. His goal is to lead an organization while developing programs and policies that enhance the safety and relationships made within the community. Along with his professional experience, Al has been a guest speaker at multiple events, won several honors and awards, and has media and community impact experience. He is also is a certified trainer in several multiple organizational and law enforcement topics, including explicit bias, recruitment and retention, and mental first aid.
Jerry Penny comes with 30 years of law enforcement experience and is from Paradise, TX. As the current Police Sergeant for the Bridgeport (TX) Police Department he has developed and implemented successful recruitment, selection, and retention programs, improving morale and created a positive environment within the Department. His extensive background includes addressing crimes, crime trends, statistical review, and implementing crime prevention and deterrence strategies. Penny believes the characteristics of law enforcement leadership are crucial to an agency’s success; he is a dedicated student of leadership in knowing that today’s leaders make tomorrow’s agencies great. He believes in strategic and long-range planning in developing team members.
Anthony Webb has diverse experience in law enforcement over the last 35 years. His career in law enforcement includes climbing the ranks in a metropolitan police department from patrol officer to Motor Lieutenant. During his career, Anthony has held positions in patrol, traffic enforcement, gang unit, vice/narcotics, and police motorcycle operation. During his time as Chief of Police in small communities, he worked closely with the Mayor, Town Board/City Council and Town Manager. Anthony believes that Community Policing is a philosophy, not a program, and is based on creating partnerships between the police department and the community. His police work has been about protecting and improving the quality of life in the community.
PJ Wilson has lived and worked in Lamar for over 30 years. He is currently an LPD Sergeant and provides leadership and direction to the other officers. His administrative duties include report and affidavit review for preciseness, correctness in the handling of cases, and citizen contacts. As a Sergeant, PJ is part of the command team that works with the Chief to provide a command role in the department. PJ has twelve years of experience in law enforcement. He also has served as the Prowers County deputy coroner and on the Lamar City Council for 5 years. PJ is aware of the continuing changes in law enforcement and can develop innovative ways to implement changes with best practices and budgetary vision. His experience mentoring officers within the LPD has enabled him to develop future leaders for the department and community.
On Friday, May 17, the finalists will interview with a public safety-based panel and a City/community-based committee, then interview with City Administrator Robert Evans. The City’s search consultant, KRW Associates, and Mr. Evans will review all community and committee feedback. The City intends to confirm its final selection shortly after interviews end with a Special City Council meeting in late May.
Lamar Police Chief Kyle Miller announced his intention to retire earlier in the year and will work his final shift in June. His intention is to stay in the community and enjoy time with his family.
The LPD has been serving Lamar since 1887. At full force, they employ up to 19 sworn officers, including four sergeants and two detectives. The department also includes multiple staff support positions and up to three Code Enforcement Officers. The Chief also supervises the Lamar Animal Shelter. The Police Department has additional positions available and is willing to employ individuals as they complete a law enforcement academy and become eligible for a Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) certification.
For more information on the police chief recruitment process, contact Margaret Saldaña, Human Resources manager, at 719.336.1366 or margaret.saldana@ci.lamar.co.us.
