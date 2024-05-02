ATV Riders love Colorado
Barbara Crimond | May 02, 2024 | Comments 0
ATV riders love Colorado. Colorado loves ATV riders. So much so, that some towns and counties in the state allow you to drive your ATVs on the streets. The popularity of ATVs (also known as OHVs or off-highway vehicles) has grown throughout the years.
Getting your rig to and from the trail can be a big pain in the derrière when you need to load and unload them on a trailer to haul them around.
You’ll need to do that for the most part, but what about getting from trail to trail in the same areas? That’s where some Colorado towns and counties make it easy by letting you travel some of their local roadways.
At What Age Can Someone Drive an ATV/OHV in Colorado?
The short answer is 10 years old. But when and where those youngsters can drive gets a bit more murky.
On private property, a 10-year-old (and younger) can drive/ride an ATV with the supervision of a parent or guardian. It is recommended that they operate a machine that’s built for their age. That’s a relative suggestion because some kids grow up on them and can handle some pretty decent-sized toys.
In some locations around Colorado, those 10-year-olds can even drive on the roads with direct supervision from a parent or guardian. You’ll definitely want to make sure you know the local laws before letting one that young on the road.
Most locales around Colorado require someone 16 years old or older with a valid driver’s license to operate on roads.
Can You Really Drive an ATV/OHV on the Road in Colorado?
You can drive ATVs on the roads in some locations around Colorado. You’ll want to be sure you’re well-versed in the regional laws of the state before doing so.
You will also need a few things before venturing on the “highways and byways” of the state.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife requires you to get an ORV sticker and registration, which is also needed in most, if not all, of the areas that allow you to drive on the road. Make sure you know the Title 33 14.5 guidelines for operating ATVs in the state –scroll down to page 215 or 279 to save yourself some time.
If you’re looking for some good info, check out Stay the Trail Colorado. They help guide you through everything you need to know about off-roading (and on-roading) around the state.
