Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative (SECCI) asks community for financial support
Barbara Crimond | Apr 27, 2024 | Comments 0
Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative, or SECCI, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in August of 2001 by survivors and passionate residents of Southeast Colorado, and currently serves the counties of Prowers, Baca, Bent, and Kiowa. Our mission is to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals affected by a cancer diagnosis through resource sharing, community support, and financial assistance programs. These focus points allow SECCI to act as a platform for the empowerment of patients and their families in navigating the complex healthcare system, making informed treatment decisions, and managing the financial burden of cancer care.
- Resource Sharing -SECCI assists to steer patients towards resources including but not limited to early detection screenings, mental health and counseling services, clinics and primary care providers, and grief support groups.
- Community Support – SECCI provides patients and their families with a sense of community and belonging to help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation, which is a common thread following a diagnosis. This has shown to have a profound impact on the well-being of the patient and their loved ones through the fostering of hope, strength, and resilience in the face of cancer.
- Financial Assistance -SECCI lessens the financial burden that a patient has inherited from cancer treatment through our emergency funding, fuel fill-up, receipt reimbursement, and room/board programs. There are a multitude of ancillary costs associated with treatment that are rarely covered by insurance, and that act as a barrier toward patient care.
- Emergency Funding – Patients may receive a one-time emergency distribution of up to $250/patient, following Board review and approval of the individuals application.
- Fuel Fill-Up – Patients may stop and fill their tank at Wallace Gas & Oil Monday-Saturday between 7am-7pm to assist in reaching an out-of-town oncology appointment or treatment, following Board review and approval of the individual’s application as well as submission of official diagnosis documentation.
- Receipt Reimbursement – Patients may bring in fuel receipts for reimbursement when filling up out-of-town to get home from oncology appointments or treatments, following Board review and approval of the individual’s application as well as submission of official diagnosis documentation.
- Room/Board – Patients may be eligible for assistance with room/board reimbursement depending on factors including but no limited to low income and/or a lack of available resources. Requests for room/board reimbursement will be reviewed by the Board of Directors on a case-by-case basis and approval is contingent on meeting specific qualifications.
Southeast Colorado prides itself on offering a helping hand when called upon, and SECCI bridges that gap between the community and the patient. We receive our funding solely through donations from local individuals, local businesses and organizations, and our annual fundraising events. Since inception, SECCI has distributed over $125,000 to patients in their fight against cancer. We understand that there are numerous charity events across a multitude of organizations without our community; however, we ask that you and your business consider the vast implications that a cancer diagnosis has on the patient and their loved ones and that you consider contributing to SECCI so that we can continue our work supporting cancer patients in Southeast Colorado.
EIN#: 84-1610047
