Southeast Area Extension announces gardening workshop
Barbara Crimond | Apr 28, 2024 | Comments 0
The Southeast Area Extension is happy to announce a Gardening Workshop. This workshop will be held in English and Spanish.
We will meet at 5:30pm at 302 S Hoisington Street in Granada, CO, at the following dates and will discuss the following topics:
May 6: Planting seeds and starter plants
June 3: Fertilizing and watering
July 8: Diseases and pests
August 5: dehydrating and canning
September 9: Recipes sharing and freezing
October 7: Mulching, composting, storing seeds
After this workshop participants will be able to grow and maintain a garden for many years to come.
To reserve a spot or with any questions call 719-336-7734
Or email: cv.coronadomarta@colostate.edu
