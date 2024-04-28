Southeast Area Extension announces gardening workshop

The Southeast Area Extension is happy to announce a Gardening Workshop. This workshop will be held in English and Spanish.

We will meet at 5:30pm at 302 S Hoisington Street in Granada, CO, at the following dates and will discuss the following topics:

May 6: Planting seeds and starter plants

June 3: Fertilizing and watering

July 8: Diseases and pests

August 5: dehydrating and canning

September 9: Recipes sharing and freezing

October 7: Mulching, composting, storing seeds

After this workshop participants will be able to grow and maintain a garden for many years to come.

To reserve a spot or with any questions call 719-336-7734

Or email: cv.coronadomarta@colostate.edu

michaela.mattes@colostate.edu

