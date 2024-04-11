March 2024 Sales and Use Tax Report for City of Lamar

City Sales Tax for February of 2024 and collected in March showed a 15.73% increase from 2023, amounting to a difference of $50,939.58.  2024 saw a total of $374,779.14 when compared to 2023’s $323,839.56 for the same time period.

Use Tax collected in March was down 41.63% or -$18,082.93. The city collected $25,357.77 this year compared to $43,440.70 in the same time period from 2023.

Other collections (penalties & interest, licenses, A/Rs) were also down significantly by -$450.22% or -$6,559.51.  2024’s collections for this time period were -$5,102.54, while 2023 showed a positive amount of $1,456.97.

Despite some numbers showing decreases from last year, overall Sales/Use Tax collections this year are up 7.13% ($26,297.14).  Totals in 2024 were $395,034.37 compared to 2023’s $368,737.23

 

YEAR-TO-DATE NUMBERS from January-March, 2024:

City Sales Tax showed an increase of 9.84% for this period, with 2024 reporting $1,292,922.21 compared to $1,177,078.88 for 2023, a difference of $115,844.03.

Use Tax decreased by 2.56% with 2024 reporting $97,978.15 versus 2023’s $100,550.57, a difference of -$2,572.42.

Other collections were also down 42.39%, with 2024 showing collections of $9,705.45 vs. $16,846.68 for 2023, a total of $106,130.38.

Total Sales/Use Tax Collections, however, overall increased by 8.20% from 2023.  Totals for 2024 are $1,400,606.51 compared to $1,294,476.13 in 2023 which is an increase of $106,130.38.

  2022 2023 2024

 
Auto Part/Vehicle Repair $13,219.47 $15,932.47 $16,672.86

 
Building Materials $12,803.67 $14,018.91 $17,751.69

 
Clothing/Dept. Stores $93,072.05 $100,840.28 $137,348.81

 
C-Store/Gas Stations $17,053.70 $15,187.34 $24,961.0

 
All Business/Electricity $21,153.19 $20,630.91 $32,033.24

 
Furniture/Electronics $1,331.62 $3,478.70 $4,160.20

 
Grocery Stores $23,814.62 $24,912.00 $25,195.03

 
Hotels/Motels $10,986.09 $9,385.20 $13,244.56
Liquor/Bars $7,744.00 $8,102.00 $7,743.00

 
Manufacturing -$1,829.37 $102.89 $29.03

 
Other Retail $72,225.09 $76,760.47 $39,391.34

 
Restaurants $33,785.48 $36,769.97 $41,676.42

 

By Barbara Crimond

