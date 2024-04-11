March 2024 Sales and Use Tax Report for City of Lamar
City Sales Tax for February of 2024 and collected in March showed a 15.73% increase from 2023, amounting to a difference of $50,939.58. 2024 saw a total of $374,779.14 when compared to 2023’s $323,839.56 for the same time period.
Use Tax collected in March was down 41.63% or -$18,082.93. The city collected $25,357.77 this year compared to $43,440.70 in the same time period from 2023.
Other collections (penalties & interest, licenses, A/Rs) were also down significantly by -$450.22% or -$6,559.51. 2024’s collections for this time period were -$5,102.54, while 2023 showed a positive amount of $1,456.97.
Despite some numbers showing decreases from last year, overall Sales/Use Tax collections this year are up 7.13% ($26,297.14). Totals in 2024 were $395,034.37 compared to 2023’s $368,737.23
YEAR-TO-DATE NUMBERS from January-March, 2024:
City Sales Tax showed an increase of 9.84% for this period, with 2024 reporting $1,292,922.21 compared to $1,177,078.88 for 2023, a difference of $115,844.03.
Use Tax decreased by 2.56% with 2024 reporting $97,978.15 versus 2023’s $100,550.57, a difference of -$2,572.42.
Other collections were also down 42.39%, with 2024 showing collections of $9,705.45 vs. $16,846.68 for 2023, a total of $106,130.38.
Total Sales/Use Tax Collections, however, overall increased by 8.20% from 2023. Totals for 2024 are $1,400,606.51 compared to $1,294,476.13 in 2023 which is an increase of $106,130.38.
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto Part/Vehicle Repair
|$13,219.47
|$15,932.47
|$16,672.86
|Building Materials
|$12,803.67
|$14,018.91
|$17,751.69
|Clothing/Dept. Stores
|$93,072.05
|$100,840.28
|$137,348.81
|C-Store/Gas Stations
|$17,053.70
|$15,187.34
|$24,961.0
|All Business/Electricity
|$21,153.19
|$20,630.91
|$32,033.24
|Furniture/Electronics
|$1,331.62
|$3,478.70
|$4,160.20
|Grocery Stores
|$23,814.62
|$24,912.00
|$25,195.03
|Hotels/Motels
|$10,986.09
|$9,385.20
|$13,244.56
|Liquor/Bars
|$7,744.00
|$8,102.00
|$7,743.00
|Manufacturing
|-$1,829.37
|$102.89
|$29.03
|Other Retail
|$72,225.09
|$76,760.47
|$39,391.34
|Restaurants
|$33,785.48
|$36,769.97
|$41,676.42
